See Why Altimmune Stock Plunged After Obesity Trial Data

- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has announced results from a 12-week, Phase 1 trial of pemvidutide (ALT-801), an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon dual receptor agonist.
- At 12 weeks, those who received pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 4.9%, 10.3%, and 9.0% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses, respectively, compared to 1.6% weight loss in the placebo group.
- There were no discontinuations due to adverse events, and the side effects were mild to moderate, with no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events.
- However, in the 1.8mg arm, about 56% had experienced mild nausea, the highest percentage in the study's multiple ascending doses portion.
- The FDA has signed off IND application in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The Company has commenced a drug-drug interaction trial and plans to conduct a glucose control trial in type 2 diabetes, expected to start in Q4 of 2021.
- Altimmune will also begin a 52-week Phase 2 biopsy-driven NASH trial in H1 2022.
- The Company intends to file a second IND application in obesity in Q4 2021 with plans to initiate a 48-week, Phase 2 obesity trial in H1 2022.
- Price Action: ALT stock is down 23% at $11.70 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
