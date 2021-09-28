 Skip to main content

See Why Altimmune Stock Plunged After Obesity Trial Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:10am   Comments
  • Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has announced results from a 12-week, Phase 1 trial of pemvidutide (ALT-801), an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon dual receptor agonist.
  • At 12 weeks, those who received pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 4.9%, 10.3%, and 9.0% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses, respectively, compared to 1.6% weight loss in the placebo group.
  • Related Link: Altimmune's ALT-801 Achieves 5.4% Weight Loss Surpassing Pre-Established Target Of 2%.
  • There were no discontinuations due to adverse events, and the side effects were mild to moderate, with no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events.
  • However, in the 1.8mg arm, about 56% had experienced mild nausea, the highest percentage in the study's multiple ascending doses portion.
  • The FDA has signed off IND application in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  •  The Company has commenced a drug-drug interaction trial and plans to conduct a glucose control trial in type 2 diabetes, expected to start in Q4 of 2021. 
  • Altimmune will also begin a 52-week Phase 2 biopsy-driven NASH trial in H1 2022.
  • The Company intends to file a second IND application in obesity in Q4 2021 with plans to initiate a 48-week, Phase 2 obesity trial in H1 2022.
  • Also Read: Altimmune Stock Tanks On Double Bad News From COVID-19 Program.
  • Price Action: ALT stock is down 23% at $11.70 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

