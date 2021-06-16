Altimmune's ALT-801 Achieves 5.4% Weight Loss Surpassing Pre-Established Target Of 2%
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) announced results from a prespecified 6-week interim analysis of its Phase 1 trial of ALT-801 in healthy, overweight, and obese volunteers.
- The study is currently being conducted in Australia.
- The data showed a mean weight loss of 5.4% was achieved by Week 6 with a once-weekly ALT-801 dose of 1.8 mg compared to a weight gain of 0.9% in the placebo group, surpassing the pre-established treatment target of 2% weight loss.
- All but one subject who received the 1.8 mg dose achieved at least 3% weight loss.
- A lower dose cohort that received a weekly 1.2 mg dose achieved a mean weight loss of 1.8%.
- ALT-801 was well-tolerated without dose titration, with transient nausea rates of 14.3% at the 1.2 mg dose and 22.2% at the 1.8 mg dose, and no reports of vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation at either dose.
- All nausea events at the 1.8 mg dose were mild in severity.
- Results of 12 weeks of dosing are expected to be announced in Q3 2021.
- Altimmune will file an additional IND and initiate an obesity program in 2021.
- The Company plans to conduct a separate 12-week Phase 1b study in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in the U.S., starting in Q3 of 2021.
- It will also commence a 52-week biopsy-driven NASH trial in Q1 2022.
- The Company will conduct a conference call today at 8:30 am E.T.
- Price Action: ALT shares are up 4.74% at $14.8 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
