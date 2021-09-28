 Skip to main content

Paratek Secures BARDA Funding To Develop Nuzyra Antibiotic For Pulmonary Anthrax
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 8:24am   Comments
  • The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded an option under Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) Project BioShield contract. 
  • Related Link: Paratek's Antibiotic Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Lung Infection.
  • The option provides additional funding to continue developing Nuzyra (omadacycline) under the FDA Animal Efficacy Rule development program to support a supplemental new drug application for post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of pulmonary anthrax. 
  • In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a contract valued at up to approximately $285 million. With the additional funding, the contract is now valued at roughly $304 million. 
  • BARDA and Paratek have formalized their previously communicated agreement to trigger the next procurement on positive top-line data from the efficacy study of inhalation anthrax in rabbits, which Paratek currently anticipates will be available in 2H of 2022.
  • BARDA and Paratek have also agreed on specific development milestones to trigger the third and fourth procurements. 
  • Also Read: Paratek Stock Is Trading Higher As CDC Adds Nuzyra As Recommended Antibiotic For Plague Treatment
  • Price action: PRTK stock is down 2.91% at $5.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

