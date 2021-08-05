 Skip to main content

Paratek Stock Is Trading Higher As CDC Adds Nuzyra As Recommended Antibiotic For Plague Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:
Paratek Stock Is Trading Higher As CDC Adds Nuzyra As Recommended Antibiotic For Plague Treatment
  • The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) antibiotic Nuzyra (omadacycline) as an alternative agent for pre-exposure prophylaxis and postexposure prophylaxis of primary bubonic and pharyngeal plague infections in adults 18 years of age and over.
  • According to the CDC, Yersinia pestis (Y. pestis), the bacterium that causes plague, is recognized as a potential bioterrorism weapon. 
  • In 2016 Paratek, through a cooperative effort with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), conducted a research study of Nuzyra against pathogenic agents.
  • Nuzyra is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). 
  • Price Action: PRTK shares are up 13.4% at $6.16 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Government Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

