Paratek Stock Is Trading Higher As CDC Adds Nuzyra As Recommended Antibiotic For Plague Treatment
- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK) antibiotic Nuzyra (omadacycline) as an alternative agent for pre-exposure prophylaxis and postexposure prophylaxis of primary bubonic and pharyngeal plague infections in adults 18 years of age and over.
- According to the CDC, Yersinia pestis (Y. pestis), the bacterium that causes plague, is recognized as a potential bioterrorism weapon.
- In 2016 Paratek, through a cooperative effort with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), conducted a research study of Nuzyra against pathogenic agents.
- Nuzyra is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
- Price Action: PRTK shares are up 13.4% at $6.16 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
