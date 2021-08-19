 Skip to main content

Paratek's Antibiotic Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Lung Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 6:36am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK), Nuzyra (omadacycline) for infections caused by Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM). 
  • The orphan drug designation includes NTM pulmonary disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc), currently in an ongoing Phase 2b study initiated by Paratek.
  • Nuzyra is a once-daily, broad-spectrum antibiotic currently approved for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • Related: CDC Adds Nuzyra As Recommended Antibiotic For Plague Treatment.
  • The Phase 2 trial is evaluating Nuzyra as a monotherapy in patients who are in the early treatment phase and are not receiving other antibiotic treatments. 
  • The study will enroll approximately 75 subjects, with the primary endpoint of improvement in symptoms and safety and tolerability following 12 weeks of treatment. 
  • Paratek expects the study will take about two years to complete enrollment.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PRTK shares are up 0.77% at $ 5.25 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: antibiotics Briefs Orphan Drug DesignationBiotech News Health Care FDA General

