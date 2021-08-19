Paratek's Antibiotic Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Lung Infection
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PRTK), Nuzyra (omadacycline) for infections caused by Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM).
- The orphan drug designation includes NTM pulmonary disease caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABc), currently in an ongoing Phase 2b study initiated by Paratek.
- Nuzyra is a once-daily, broad-spectrum antibiotic currently approved for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- The Phase 2 trial is evaluating Nuzyra as a monotherapy in patients who are in the early treatment phase and are not receiving other antibiotic treatments.
- The study will enroll approximately 75 subjects, with the primary endpoint of improvement in symptoms and safety and tolerability following 12 weeks of treatment.
- Paratek expects the study will take about two years to complete enrollment.
