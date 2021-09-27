 Skip to main content

Astellas Pharma's Bladder Cancer Treatment Scores Approval In Japan
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:34am   Comments
  • Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Astellas Pharma Inc's (OTC: ALPMF) Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma that has progressed after anti-cancer chemotherapy.
  • Enfortumab vedotin is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate approved in Japan for patients with advanced urothelial cancer.
  • The approval is primarily based on the global Phase 3 EV-301 clinical trial.
  • At the time of pre-specified interim analysis, patients who received enfortumab vedotin (n=301) lived a median of 3.9 months longer than those who received chemotherapy (n=307). 
  • Median overall survival was 12.9 vs. 9.0 months, respectively.
  • Price Action: ALPMF stock is down 1.67% at 16.86 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: bladder cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

