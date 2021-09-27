Astellas Pharma's Bladder Cancer Treatment Scores Approval In Japan
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Astellas Pharma Inc's (OTC: ALPMF) Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma that has progressed after anti-cancer chemotherapy.
- Enfortumab vedotin is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate approved in Japan for patients with advanced urothelial cancer.
- The approval is primarily based on the global Phase 3 EV-301 clinical trial.
- At the time of pre-specified interim analysis, patients who received enfortumab vedotin (n=301) lived a median of 3.9 months longer than those who received chemotherapy (n=307).
- Median overall survival was 12.9 vs. 9.0 months, respectively.
