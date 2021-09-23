Beam Therapeutics' Formulated LNP Show Tolerance, Early Storage Stability In Animal Studies
- Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has announced new preclinical data for novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations for in vivo liver editing.
- The Company says that continued optimization of LNPs has led to a substantial increase in liver editing potency, which is believed to be a clinically relevant dose for its lead LNP program, which will be finalized later this year.
- Beam's LNP delivery system for the liver increased editing potency in NHPs, demonstrating up to 60% editing at 1.0 mg/kg.
- Minimal to mild increases in transient liver enzyme elevations were observed that were resolved by day 15 post-treatment.
- Stable formulations with potency maintained at -20 and -80 ⁰C out to three months.
- Additionally, Beam has identified a family of LNPs for delivery of base editors to hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) in mice, with administration at 1.0 mg/kg leading to 40% expression of mRNA cargo in cells.
- Beam is evaluating the approach for potential application in hemoglobinopathies and other genetic blood disorders.
- Price Action: BEAM stock closed 0.54% higher at $95.47 on Wednesday.
