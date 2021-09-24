 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capricor Stock Is Moving Higher As Duchenne Dystrophy Cell Therapy Slows Disease Progression By 71%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Capricor Stock Is Moving Higher As Duchenne Dystrophy Cell Therapy Slows Disease Progression By 71%
  • Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has announced final data from Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial of CAP-1002 for advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). 
  • The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint of mid-level performance of upper limb (mid-PUL v1.2) and various skeletal and cardiac function endpoints. 
  • Young men in the advanced stages of DMD experienced improvements in skeletal and cardiac measurements after receiving four doses of CAP-1002 over one year. 
  • The results showed that CAP-1002 demonstrated slowed disease progression by 71%.
  • PUL is a tool designed to assess high (shoulder), mid (elbow), and distal (wrist & hand) function.
  • Additional notable endpoints of full PUL v2.0 (p=0.04) and cardiac endpoint of ejection fraction (p=0.002). The final data efficacy analysis shows a change of 3.2 points for full PUL (v1.2) in CAP-1002 versus placebo at 12 months.
  • CAP-1002 was generally safe and well-tolerated. 
  • Except for two hypersensitivity reactions early in the clinical trial, which were mitigated with a common pre-medication regimen, the HOPE-2 Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) identified no serious safety signals.
  • Capricor will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the final data.
  • Price Action: CAPR stock is up 17.1% at $5.88 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAPR)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Long Ideas News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com