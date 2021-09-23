 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

B. Riley Says Alzheimer's Data From This Firm Has Renewed 'Investor Confidence'
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
B. Riley Says Alzheimer's Data From This Firm Has Renewed 'Investor Confidence'
  • B. Riley says yesterday's readout from a pre-planned 12-month treatment interim analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: SAVA) simufilam trial data "reinvigorate" investor confidence. 
  • The Company announced a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • Related Content: Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Analyst Mayank Mamtani has reiterated a Buy rating with a $108 price target.
  • Mamtani tells investors in a research note that this cognition data update and evaluation methodology "to some extent, helps assuage investor concerns" emanating from the recent Citizen's Petition.
  • Related: Cassava Sciences Shares Sink With Alzheimer's Drug Mired In Controversy.
  • But the analyst still asserts that the Company needs supportive 12-month biomarker analyses.
  • Price Action: SAVA stock is up 16.20% at $60.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for SAVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Jun 2021B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SAVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Reply To Dr Biks on $SAVA PTau-181
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRCYGoldman SachsDowngrades52.0
ALLORaymond JamesUpgrades36.0
CSIINeedhamMaintains49.0
AVBGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On257.0
CPTGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On172.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com