B. Riley Says Alzheimer's Data From This Firm Has Renewed 'Investor Confidence'
- B. Riley says yesterday's readout from a pre-planned 12-month treatment interim analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: SAVA) simufilam trial data "reinvigorate" investor confidence.
- The Company announced a pre-planned interim analysis of an ongoing open-label study of simufilam in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
- Related Content: Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease.
- Analyst Mayank Mamtani has reiterated a Buy rating with a $108 price target.
- Mamtani tells investors in a research note that this cognition data update and evaluation methodology "to some extent, helps assuage investor concerns" emanating from the recent Citizen's Petition.
- Related: Cassava Sciences Shares Sink With Alzheimer's Drug Mired In Controversy.
- But the analyst still asserts that the Company needs supportive 12-month biomarker analyses.
- Price Action: SAVA stock is up 16.20% at $60.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SAVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SAVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas