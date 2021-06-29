 Skip to main content

Addex Therapeutics Starts Mid-Stage Study For Dipraglurant In Parkinson's Associated Dyskinesia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXNhas started patient screening for its Phase 2b/3 study evaluating dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID). 
  • Dyskinesia is believed to be caused by increased glutamatergic neurotransmission. 
  • Dipraglurant selectively targets the metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 5, or mGlu5, to downregulate this neurotransmission through allosteric modulation.
  • Study 301, a trial of dipraglurant (100 mg tid) in 140 PD-LID patients, will evaluate efficacy in reducing PD-LID symptoms measured at week 12 compared to baseline. 
  • The company also expects to start an exploratory Phase 2 study with dipraglurant in blepharospasm patients in the coming months.
  • In Phase 2a study, dipraglurant met its primary endpoint and showed no clinically significant safety issues. 
  • In addition, on Day 1 and Day 14, dipraglurant showed statistically significant effects on PD-LID clinical symptoms.
  • However, statistical significance was not achieved at Day 28 due in part to an increasing placebo response. 
  • The registrational 301 study has an improved design incorporating multiple methods for mitigating placebo response.
  • Price Action: ADXN shares closed at $10 on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s Disease Phase 2 Trial Tardive DyskinesiaBiotech News Health Care General

