AIM ImmunoTech Receives Positive FDA Response For Ampligen Trial In PCCD Patients
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has announced positive progress with the FDA meeting request concerning a Phase 2 study of Ampligen for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD).
- The meeting request has been deemed sufficient for transfer to the FDA's Division of Neurology by the FDA's COVID Scientific Technical Triage Team.
- Related Link: AIM ImmunoTech To Test Ampligen In Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction.
- "We are pleased with this next step — the referral to the FDA's Division of Neurology — as our focus is on the brain-related symptoms of Long COVID," said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels.
- The planned Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Ampligen in patients experiencing PCCD.
- Eighty subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive twice-weekly infusions of Ampligen or placebo for a period of 12 weeks.
- Amarex Clinical Research, an NSF International company, will manage the clinical trial.
- Price Action: AIM stock is up 3.03% at $2.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General