AIM ImmunoTech Receives Positive FDA Response For Ampligen Trial In PCCD Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
AIM ImmunoTech Receives Positive FDA Response For Ampligen Trial In PCCD Patients
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has announced positive progress with the FDA meeting request concerning a Phase 2 study of Ampligen for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD). 
  • The meeting request has been deemed sufficient for transfer to the FDA's Division of Neurology by the FDA's COVID Scientific Technical Triage Team.
  • Related Link: AIM ImmunoTech To Test Ampligen In Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction.
  • "We are pleased with this next step — the referral to the FDA's Division of Neurology — as our focus is on the brain-related symptoms of Long COVID," said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels.
  • The planned Phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Ampligen in patients experiencing PCCD. 
  • Eighty subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive twice-weekly infusions of Ampligen or placebo for a period of 12 weeks. 
  • Amarex Clinical Research, an NSF International company, will manage the clinical trial.
  • Price Action: AIM stock is up 3.03% at $2.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

