AIM ImmunoTech To Test Ampligen In Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) has submitted a Pre-Investigational New Drug application (Pre-IND) to the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a potential infusion therapy for Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction (PCCD).
- The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Ampligen in patients experiencing PCCD.
- Eighty subjects will be randomized 1:1 to receive twice-weekly infusions of Ampligen or placebo for 12 weeks.
- Price Action: AIM stock is down 0.99% at $2.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
