Why Did Deutsche Bank Downgrade This Big Pharma Stock?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Why Did Deutsche Bank Downgrade This Big Pharma Stock?
  • Deutsche Bank has downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to Sell from Hold with a price target of CHF 70, down from CHF 80. 
  • Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis sees "grounds for outright caution near term" with Opthalmology looking structurally challenged.
  • He also sees pressure mounting on Cosentyx and ongoing weakness in oncology. 
  • There are limited reasons to assume a sharp recovery in specialty care in the short term given Covid variant concerns and Novartis' pipeline slate is "thinning," Papadakis tells investors in a research note.
  • Earlier today: Novartis' Kisqali Combo Therapy Extends Survival By One Year In Breast Cancer Patients.
  • Novartis collaborated on the HARMONIA Phase 3 head-to-head study of Kisqali (ribociclib) versus Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib), both in combination with endocrine therapy.
  • The trial will include patients with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer with a HER2-enriched (HER2E) intrinsic subtype.
  • Related: Novartis's Kymriah Flunks In Late-Stage NHL Study.
  • The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS), and the study will evaluate if Kisqali positively alters tumor biology, enabling a better response to endocrine therapy than Ibrance.
  • Enrollment will begin in Q1 2022.
  • Price Action: NVS stock is down 1.56% at $82.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for NVS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Deutsche BankDowngradesHoldSell
Mar 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2021Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

