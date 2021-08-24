Novartis's Kymriah Flunks In Late-Stage NHL Study
- Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) CAR-T therapy failed to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a Phase 3 study in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
- The BELINDA study included patients after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment.
- The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah.
- Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 1.05% at $92.77 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
