Novartis's Kymriah Flunks In Late-Stage NHL Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:50am   Comments
  • Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) CAR-T therapy failed to meet its primary endpoint of event-free survival in a Phase 3 study in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
  • The BELINDA study included patients after relapse or lack of response to first-line treatment.
  • The safety profile was consistent with the established safety profile of Kymriah.
  • Novartis will complete a full evaluation of the BELINDA study data.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 1.05% at $92.77 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

