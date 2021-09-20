Mirati Showcases New KRAS Drug Data In Colorectal Cancer At ESMO
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) announced results from the 600mg BID dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL–1 study evaluating adagrasib in heavily pretreated colorectal cancer patients harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
- Results showed that adagrasib alone and with cetuximab demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control in these patients.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
- As of May 25, the response rate in the 45 evaluable patients who received adagrasib as monotherapy stood at 22%, including one unconfirmed partial response (PR) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 87%.
- The median duration of response was 4.2 months, with the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months.
- Mirati also shared an update on patients who have received adagrasib in combination with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Erbitux (cetuximab).
- The response rate in the 28 evaluable patients who received the combination was 43%, including two people with unconfirmed partial responses and a disease control rate of 100% at a median seven-month check-in.
- After the July 9 data cutoff, follow-up scans confirmed one response, but the other patient progressed.
- There were no deaths reported in either arm of the study, and the combination arm outperformed the solo drug arm in terms of Grade 3/4 side effects with rates of 16% and 30%, respectively.
