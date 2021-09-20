 Skip to main content

Mirati Showcases New KRAS Drug Data In Colorectal Cancer At ESMO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 9:12am   Comments
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTXannounced results from the 600mg BID dose cohort of the Phase 1/2 KRYSTAL–1 study evaluating adagrasib in heavily pretreated colorectal cancer patients harboring a KRASG12C mutation.
  • Results showed that adagrasib alone and with cetuximab demonstrated significant clinical activity and broad disease control in these patients. 
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
  • As of May 25, the response rate in the 45 evaluable patients who received adagrasib as monotherapy stood at 22%, including one unconfirmed partial response (PR) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 87%.
  • The median duration of response was 4.2 months, with the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months.
  • Mirati also shared an update on patients who have received adagrasib in combination with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Erbitux (cetuximab).
  • The response rate in the 28 evaluable patients who received the combination was 43%, including two people with unconfirmed partial responses and a disease control rate of 100% at a median seven-month check-in.
  • After the July 9 data cutoff, follow-up scans confirmed one response, but the other patient progressed. 
  • There were no deaths reported in either arm of the study, and the combination arm outperformed the solo drug arm in terms of Grade 3/4 side effects with rates of 16% and 30%, respectively.
  • Price Action: MRTX stock is down 3.19% at $168.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancer

