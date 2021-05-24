Verastem's VS-6766/Defactinib Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Ovarian Cancer; BTIG Upgrades Stock
- The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) for the combination of its investigational VS-6766, with defactinib, for recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.
- The combination is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 FRAME trial.
- In the most recent read-out from the FRAME LGSOC cohort (n=24), the overall response rate (ORR) is 52%, with KRAS mutant ORR at 70%, KRAS wild-type ORR 44%, and KRAS status undetermined ORR at 0%.
- The most common side effects seen in the study were mild or moderate rash, creatine kinase elevation, nausea, hyperbilirubinemia, and diarrhea.
- Breakthrough Therapy designation allows for the expedited development and review of drugs.
- BTIG has upgraded VSTM to Buy with an $8 price target.
- Price Action: VSTM shares are up 16.8% at $3.73 on the last check Monday.
