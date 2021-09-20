Sanofi, Regeneron, Share Competitive Libtayo Survival Data in 1L NSCLC
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) hope to expand Libtayo into a broader population with a chemo combo regimen.
- According to data released at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 (ESMO21), Libtayo, used on top of platinum doublet chemotherapy, reduced the risk of death by 29% over chemo alone in patients with previously untreated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The phase 3 Empower-Lung 3 trial included both squamous and nonsquamous NSCLC patients.
- Libtayo-chemo hit a median overall survival (OS) of 22 months versus 13 months for the solo chemo group, with a median progression-free survival of 8 months.
- The Libtayo combo posted a 43% response rate compared with 23% for chemo and a 16-month duration response versus 7 months for chemo. No new Libtayo safety signals were identified.
- Exploratory analyses showed survival improvements across squamous and nonsquamous histologies and in patients with reduced daily functioning.
- In another exploratory analysis, the Libtayo combination helped delay patient-reported quality of life deterioration and pain symptoms.
