Sanofi, Regeneron, Share Competitive Libtayo Survival Data in 1L NSCLC
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:45am   Comments
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) hope to expand Libtayo into a broader population with a chemo combo regimen. 
  • According to data released at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 (ESMO21), Libtayo, used on top of platinum doublet chemotherapy, reduced the risk of death by 29% over chemo alone in patients with previously untreated, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The phase 3 Empower-Lung 3 trial included both squamous and nonsquamous NSCLC patients.
  • Libtayo-chemo hit a median overall survival (OS) of 22 months versus 13 months for the solo chemo group, with a median progression-free survival of 8 months.
  • The Libtayo combo posted a 43% response rate compared with 23% for chemo and a 16-month duration response versus 7 months for chemo. No new Libtayo safety signals were identified.
  • Exploratory analyses showed survival improvements across squamous and nonsquamous histologies and in patients with reduced daily functioning. 
  • In another exploratory analysis, the Libtayo combination helped delay patient-reported quality of life deterioration and pain symptoms.
  • Price Action: REGN stock closed 0.20% lower at $651.88, and SNY stock closed at 0.39% higher at $48.38 on Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

