AbCellera Stock Is Moving Higher After Expanded Use Nod For Lilly-Partnered COVID-19 Antibody
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 6:34am   Comments
  • The FDA has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg administered together to include post-exposure prophylaxis in certain individuals to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. 
  • Bamlanivimab emerged from the collaboration between Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL).
  • The neutralizing antibodies can now be used together to treat high-risk individuals above 12 years of age who are not fully vaccinated or are not expected to mount an adequate immune response and have been exposed to someone infected. 
  • This authorization follows the national reopening of distribution earlier this month.
  • Related Content: After Regeneron, US Government Orders Additional COVID-19 Therapy From Eli Lilly.
  • The expanded authorization is based on data from BLAZE-2 in which bamlanivimab 4200 mg reduced the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 by up to 80% in nursing home residents and up to 57% among residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
  • Read Next: AbCellera-Lilly Partnered Second COVID-19 Antibody Enters Human Trials.
  • Price Action: ABCL stock is up 19.3% at $23.63 during the premarket session on the last check Friday, while LLY stock closed 1.15% lower at $231.04 on Thursday.

