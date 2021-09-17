AbCellera Stock Is Moving Higher After Expanded Use Nod For Lilly-Partnered COVID-19 Antibody
- The FDA has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg administered together to include post-exposure prophylaxis in certain individuals to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection.
- Bamlanivimab emerged from the collaboration between Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL).
- The neutralizing antibodies can now be used together to treat high-risk individuals above 12 years of age who are not fully vaccinated or are not expected to mount an adequate immune response and have been exposed to someone infected.
- This authorization follows the national reopening of distribution earlier this month.
- Related Content: After Regeneron, US Government Orders Additional COVID-19 Therapy From Eli Lilly.
- The expanded authorization is based on data from BLAZE-2 in which bamlanivimab 4200 mg reduced the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 by up to 80% in nursing home residents and up to 57% among residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
- Read Next: AbCellera-Lilly Partnered Second COVID-19 Antibody Enters Human Trials.
- Price Action: ABCL stock is up 19.3% at $23.63 during the premarket session on the last check Friday, while LLY stock closed 1.15% lower at $231.04 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts FDA Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga