BWXT Medical, Bayer AG Ink Agreement On Actinium-225
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 10:24am   Comments
BWXT Medical, Bayer AG Ink Agreement On Actinium-225
  • BWX Technologies Inc's (NYSE: BWXT) subsidiary BWXT Medical Ltdhas agreed with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) to develop Actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply and further partnering opportunities on finished products. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The companies to broaden their respective commercialization strategies for targeted radionuclide therapies (TRTs) and other products.
  • Ac-225 is a radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs), an emerging class of radionuclide therapy for various tumors with a high unmet medical need.
  • Bayer's oncology franchise includes six marketed products, including Xofigo and several other TATs in different stages of development.
  • The parties plan to finalize the terms of the commercial agreements at a later date.
  • Price Action: BWXT shares traded higher by 1.97% at $55.79 on the last check Thursday.

