Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On Updated DKN-01 Combo Trial Data In Gastric Cancer
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) announced updated data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish Phase 2a trial evaluating DKN-01 combined with BeiGene Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BGNE) tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress. Earlier this week, the Company announced initial data from the DisTinGuish study based on 25 G/GEJ patients.
- Related Content: Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
- The results presented today included additional patient data stratified by tumoral PD-L1 expression levels.
- The response was independent of PD-L1 expression and particularly strong in the less favorable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, PD-L1 low population.
- Among those patients with PD-L1-low expression, the ORR was 79%, with 100% in DKK1-high patients and 57% in DKK1-low patients.
- Among those patients with PD-L1-high expression, the ORR was 67%, with 75% ORR in DKK1-high patients and 50% in DKK1-low patients.
- The median duration of response and progression-free survival data are not yet mature, and patient follow-up continues.
- Of the 25 patients, 15 patients had experienced a partial response (PR), six patients had the best response of stable disease (SD), one patient was non-evaluable for response (NE), and three patients were unable to complete a full cycle of DKN-01 therapy.
- Price Action: LPTX shares are up 30.60% at $2.52 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General