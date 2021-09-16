 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On Updated DKN-01 Combo Trial Data In Gastric Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Higher On Updated DKN-01 Combo Trial Data In Gastric Cancer
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) announced updated data from the first-line cohort of the DisTinGuish Phase 2a trial evaluating DKN-01 combined with BeiGene Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BGNE) tislelizumab and chemotherapy in gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (G/GEJ).
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress. Earlier this week, the Company announced initial data from the DisTinGuish study based on 25 G/GEJ patients.
  • Related Content: Why Are Leap Therapeutics Shares Trading Higher On Monday?
  • The results presented today included additional patient data stratified by tumoral PD-L1 expression levels.
  • The response was independent of PD-L1 expression and particularly strong in the less favorable to checkpoint inhibitor therapy, PD-L1 low population.
  • Among those patients with PD-L1-low expression, the ORR was 79%, with 100% in DKK1-high patients and 57% in DKK1-low patients.
  • Among those patients with PD-L1-high expression, the ORR was 67%, with 75% ORR in DKK1-high patients and 50% in DKK1-low patients.
  • The median duration of response and progression-free survival data are not yet mature, and patient follow-up continues.
  • Of the 25 patients, 15 patients had experienced a partial response (PR), six patients had the best response of stable disease (SD), one patient was non-evaluable for response (NE), and three patients were unable to complete a full cycle of DKN-01 therapy.
  • Price Action: LPTX shares are up 30.60% at $2.52 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BGNE + LPTX)

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
BeiGene's Brukinsa Scores FDA Approval For Marginal Zone Lymphoma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Regeneron Ink COVID-19 Drug Deal With US, Regulatory Setback For Calliditas, Theravance To Cut 75% Jobs, 4 IPOs
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com