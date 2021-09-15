AbCellera Shares Are Moving Higher On Licensing Pact With Moderna
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) for antibodies for mRNA medicines.
- The collaboration will leverage AbCellera's AI-powered technology to search and analyze natural immune responses to identify therapeutic antibodies against up to six targets selected by Moderna.
- Under the agreement terms, Moderna will have the right to develop and commercialize antibodies resulting from the collaboration.
- AbCellera will receive research payments and is eligible to receive from Moderna downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products.
- Recently, AbCellera acquired TetraGenetics Inc, a platform to generate recombinant human ion channels and other transmembrane proteins. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Price Action: ABCL stock is up 9.28% at $19.31, and MRNA stock is down 0.1% at $427 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
