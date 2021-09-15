 Skip to main content

Why Are Theravance Bio Shares Plummeting Premarket Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 8:34am   Comments
Why Are Theravance Bio Shares Plummeting Premarket Today?
  • Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPHwill reduce its headcount by approximately 75% (estimated 270 positions), with most of the lay off to complete in November and the remainder in February 2022.
  • The Company sees a total annualized operating expense savings of approximately $165 million in 2022 and expects a positive cash flow beginning in 2H of 2022.
  • Theravance will halt the development of all non-respiratory disease-related programs except that it will close out the izencitinib Phase 2 Crohn's disease study and the ampreloxetine Phase 3 REDWOOD study.
  • From now on, Theravance will focus on COPD and asthma medicines, including Yupelri, which is commercialized in partnership with Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), and Trelegy, a respiratory therapy developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).
  • Trelegy is expected to generate peak sales of approximately $3.0 billion annually, while Yupelri can potentially generate peak sales of $400 million. 
  • The restructuring came after Theravance announced topline data from the Phase 3 study evaluating ampreloxetine for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). The study did not meet its primary endpoint. 
  • In light of these results, the Company will be determining the appropriate next steps for Study 0170 and Study 0171.
  • Price Action: TBPH shares are down 19.90% at $6.44 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

