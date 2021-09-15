U.S. Govt Calls For Additional Doses Of Regeneron's COVID-19 Antibody Therapy
- The U.S. government will buy 1.4 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail.
- The cocktail, REGEN-COV, a combination of antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the FDA.
- The new agreement brings the total doses purchased by the U.S. government to nearly 3 million.
- The Company said it would supply the additional doses by January 31, 2022, at $2,100 per dose. That values the latest contract at $2.94 billion.
- The demand for additional doses comes a couple of weeks after Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) COVID-19 antibody therapy resumed distribution in the U.S.
- Price Action: REGN stock closed 0.88% higher at $645.15 on Tuesday.
