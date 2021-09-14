 Skip to main content

Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 8:34am   Comments
  • Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to develop Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Roche's atezolizumab in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).
  • The phase 2 study was designed to test the safety and efficacy of TTFields together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for mPDAC. 
  • The study will enroll approximately 75 patients with a primary endpoint of disease control rate.
  •  The secondary endpoints include overall survival, progression-free survival (PFS), one-year survival, objective response rate, PFS at six months, duration of response, and toxicity profile. 
  • Novocure is the study sponsor, and Roche is providing atezolizumab for the trial.
  • Related: Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results From Liver Cancer Trial.
  • Tumor Treating Fields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
  • Last week, the FDA granted breakthrough designation to the NovoTTF-200T System, TTFields, to be delivered together with atezolizumab and bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic liver cancer.
  • Price Action: NVCR stock closed 1.74% lower at $129.53, while RHHBY closed at $46.31 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

