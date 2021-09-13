 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vaxart Looks To Be On The Verge Of Breaking Out Of A Pattern
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
Vaxart Looks To Be On The Verge Of Breaking Out Of A Pattern

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are trading lower Monday, possibly after retail traders were able to push the stock higher. The stock looks to be almost breaking out of a technical pattern.

Vaxart was down 4.74% at $8.35 at last check Monday afternoon.

Vaxart Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be nearing the end of what technical traders call a pennant pattern, possibly ready to break out with a stronger move soon.
  • The stock had been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows and looks ready to break out in the coming days.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment looks to be bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving sideways the past couple weeks and now sits at 46. This shows that there are slightly more sellers in the stock than there are buyers.

vxrtdaily9-13-21.png

What’s Next For Vaxart?

Bullish traders are looking to see Vaxart’s stock break above the pattern resistance and make a push higher on high volume. Following a breakout, bulls are then looking to see a period of consolidation before the stock possibly moves on a second leg up.

Bears are looking to see the stock fall below the pattern support and possibly make a move lower. If the stock can hold the pattern support as a resistance level, then it could see a push lower.

Photo: Trust "Tru" Katsande via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VXRT)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vaxart
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vaxart
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Vaxart's Stock Price Is Being Compressed In A Pennant Pattern And Looks Ready To Break Soon
Vaxart Stock Is Trading Higher As FDA Clears Mid-Stage Trial For S-Only Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Why Vaxart's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Small Cap Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com