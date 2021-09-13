Tonix Pharma Shares FDA Response For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Human Study
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced that it received the official written response from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Based on the response, the Company expects to begin a Phase 1 study in 1H of 2022.
- TNX-1800 is a live modified horsepox virus vaccine designed to express the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicit a predominant T cell response.
- Price Action: TNXP shares are up 0.02% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.
