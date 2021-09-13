 Skip to main content

Tonix Pharma Shares FDA Response For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Human Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 9:44am   Comments
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXPannounced that it received the official written response from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Based on the response, the Company expects to begin a Phase 1 study in 1H of 2022.
  • TNX-1800 is a live modified horsepox virus vaccine designed to express the Spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicit a predominant T cell response.
  • Related Content: Tonix Pharma To Start Mid-Stage Long COVID Trial In Q4.
  • Price Action: TNXP shares are up 0.02% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

