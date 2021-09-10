 Skip to main content

Bausch Pays $300M For Diabetes Drug Lawsuit: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
  • Reuters reports that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) will pay $300 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit related to illegally maintaining a monopoly on diabetes drug Glumetza.
  • The FDA first approved Glumetza, a once-daily extended-release version of metformin, owned by Depomed, now known as Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT), and Santarus, which Bausch later acquired.
  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals created its generic version of Glumetza, set to launch in late 2012. The lawsuit alleged that Assertio and Santarus used a "pay-for-delay" deal with Lupin, pushing its market entry back until 2016. 
  • According to the lawsuit, the resulting monopoly allowed Bausch to the price for Glumetza by nearly 800% in 2015, jumping from $5.72 per tablet to $51 just a few months later.
  • Price Action: BHC shares are down 0.35% at $28.51 during the market session on the last check Friday.

