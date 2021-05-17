 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apellis Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Approval For Empaveli In Rare Blood Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Apellis Stock Is Trading Higher On FDA Approval For Empaveli In Rare Blood Disorder
  • The FDA has approved Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: APLS) Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
  • PNH is a rare blood disease that causes red blood cells to break apart because the surface of a person's blood cells is missing a protein that protects them from the body's immune system.
  • The drug is approved for use in adults with PNH who are treatment naïve and patients switching from the C5 inhibitors Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab).
  • The company says Empaveli is the first and only targeted C3 therapy for PNH.
  • Price Action: APLS shares are up 10.7% at $49 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APLS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For May PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejection For Protalix, Amgen Q1 Trail Estimates, Pfizer Goes Shopping
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Paroxysmal Nocturnal HemoglobinuriaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com