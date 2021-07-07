Eloxx Pharma Sees Data Readout From First Four Arms Of Cystic Fibrosis Study By End Of 2021
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) provided an enrollment update for the ongoing Phase 2 trial of ELX-02 to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients with at least one G542X allele.
- Based on enrollment to date, Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in Q4 of 2021.
- As of the end of June 2021, Eloxx has enrolled a sufficient number of patients to assess the biological activity of ELX-02.
- ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene.
- Recently, a fifth treatment arm was added to the program to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 in combination with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ: VRTX) Kalydeco (ivacaftor), an FDA-approved CFTR potentiator for cystic fibrosis in patients with at least one mutation in their CF gene amenable to ivacaftor.
- The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation partially funds the program.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for ELX-02 for the treatment of CF.
- Price Action: ELOX shares are up 2.6% at $1.98 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
