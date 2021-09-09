 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca's Two Asthma Trials Meet Primary Endpoints
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:38am   Comments
AstraZeneca's Two Asthma Trials Meet Primary Endpoints
  • Avillion LLP announces positive topline results from the MANDALA and DENALI Phase 3 trials of PT027 in asthma patients.
  • PT027 is an inhaled, fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide developed by AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Avillion.
  • The trials met all primary endpoints at both 180/160mcg and 180/80mcg doses and demonstrated statistically significant benefits versus individual albuterol and budesonide components.
  • The PT027 clinical co-development program was funded by Blackstone Life SciencesRoyalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), and Abingworth.
  • The MANDALA trial demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in the risk of severe exacerbations compared to albuterol when used as a rescue medicine in response to symptoms. 
  • The trial included 3,132 patients taking maintenance inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) with or without additional controller medicines.
  • The DENALI trial showed a statistically significant improvement in lung function compared to the individual components and placebo. 
  • The trial included 1,001 patients previously treated either with a SABA as needed alone or in addition to low-dose maintenance ICS therapy.
  • The safety and tolerability of PT027 in both trials were consistent with the known profiles of the components.
  • Detailed data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.54% at $56.76 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: asthma Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

