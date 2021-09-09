AstraZeneca's Two Asthma Trials Meet Primary Endpoints
- Avillion LLP announces positive topline results from the MANDALA and DENALI Phase 3 trials of PT027 in asthma patients.
- PT027 is an inhaled, fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide developed by AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Avillion.
- The trials met all primary endpoints at both 180/160mcg and 180/80mcg doses and demonstrated statistically significant benefits versus individual albuterol and budesonide components.
- The PT027 clinical co-development program was funded by Blackstone Life Sciences, Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), and Abingworth.
- The MANDALA trial demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in the risk of severe exacerbations compared to albuterol when used as a rescue medicine in response to symptoms.
- The trial included 3,132 patients taking maintenance inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) with or without additional controller medicines.
- The DENALI trial showed a statistically significant improvement in lung function compared to the individual components and placebo.
- The trial included 1,001 patients previously treated either with a SABA as needed alone or in addition to low-dose maintenance ICS therapy.
- The safety and tolerability of PT027 in both trials were consistent with the known profiles of the components.
- Detailed data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.54% at $56.76 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
