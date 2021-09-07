 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Shares Surge On Vaccine Supply Deal With Japan
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Share:
Novavax Shares Surge On Vaccine Supply Deal With Japan

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were trading higher Tuesday following the signing of a coronavirus vaccine supply deal.

What Happened: Japanese pharma giant Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) announced Monday that Japan's Health Ministry has agreed to purchase 150 million doses of Novavax's vaccine candidate manufactured by it in Japan.
The agreement is contingent on licensing and approval.

Takeda and Novavax have previously announced an agreement for the former to establish the capability to manufacture NVX-CoV2373, known as TAK-019, at its facilities in Japan. The Japanese company expects to begin distribution of the vaccine candidate in early calendar year 2022.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week

Novavax is licensing and transferring manufacturing technologies to enable Takeda to manufacture the vaccine antigen and is supplying the Matrix-M adjuvant to Takeda for fill/finish together with the antigen.

Takeda, meanwhile, is responsible for the Japanese clinical trial and regulatory submission to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and will distribute TAK-019 in Japan should it be approved by Japan's Health Ministry.

Why It's Important: It has been a long wait for Novavax as it is striving to push its vaccine candidate past the finish line. The company announced in late February that it has begun submissions for a rolling review of NVX-CoV2373 by multiple global regulators.

The company has yet to obtain the greenlight from the FDA despite reporting in mid-June promising safety and efficacy data from the U.S. and Mexico legs of its late-stage clinical trials.

A regulatory nod in Japan could kickstart a string of approvals in the rest of the region.

Incidentally, Takeda is also the distribution partner of a rival vaccine from Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA). Recently, a few lots of Moderna's vaccine distributed in Japan were found to becontaminated, resulting in the suspension of 2.6 billion doses of the shot.

At last check, Novavax shares were rising 7% to $269.10 and Takeda was up 0.21 at $17. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Return On Capital Employed Insights For Novavax
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts Global Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com