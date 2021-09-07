Roche's Spark Therapeutics, NeuExcell Join Forces To Develop Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy
- Privately-held NeuExcell Therapeutics has collaborated with Spark Therapeutics to develop a treatment for Huntington's Disease (HD).
- Spark Therapeutics is a part of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
- Under the deal, Spark Therapeutics has the option to license the exclusive worldwide rights of NeuExcell's HD program.
- Under the Option, NeuExcell said it is eligible to receive upfront, license fees, R&D, and sales milestone payments up to about $190 million, plus product royalties.
- Under terms, Spark Therapeutics will get access to NeuExcell's proprietary neuro-regenerative gene therapy platform and capabilities.
- NeuExcell's research team will collaborate closely with Spark Therapeutics to advance the program.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $49.75 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Huntington's DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General