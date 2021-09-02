 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Congress Asks For Approval Documents Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug: Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Congress Asks For Approval Documents Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug: Report
  • Lawmakers have requested data and documents from the FDA related to the agency's controversial approval of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
  • Related: Biogen's New Alzheimer's Drug Turned Away By Veterans Affairs
  • The Democratic leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the agency.
  • The letter mentioned "significant questions remain" about the June approval of Aduhelm, even after FDA officials met with committee staff in July and provided documents.
  • "We are concerned by apparent anomalies in FDA's processes surrounding its review of Aduhelm," the committees wrote. "We are also concerned about reports of unusual coordination between FDA and Biogen throughout the drug's approval process."
  • Citing FDA Chief, STAT News mentioned that Aduhelm's review could have been handled differently.
  • The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General is conducting a separate inquiry into the drug approval.
  • Read Next: FDA Requests Probe Into Staff Interactions With Biogen Ahead Of Aduhelm Approval.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are down 0.87% at $335.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For September PDUFA Dates
Expert Ratings For Biogen
Amid Medicare Uncertainty, Biogen Offers Its Alzheimer's Drug For Free
Expert Ratings For Biogen
White House Dismisses Janet Woodcock As Permanent FDA Commissioner Candidate: Bloomberg
Controversial Aduhelm To Administered At More Than 300 Hospitals: Nikkei's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Government News Regulations Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com