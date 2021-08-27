 Skip to main content

US Judge Allows Johnson & Johnson To Split Talc Powder Liabilities Into New Company
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
  • A federal judge has allowed Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to offload liabilities stemming from baby powder lawsuits. US bankruptcy judge Laurie Selber Silverstein made the ruling Thursday in Delaware, Reuters reported
  • JNJ will now be able to use a Texas “divisive merger” law, which allows a company to split into two entities and used by other companies that face asbestos litigation.
  • Several patients who say that its baby powder and other talc products had asbestos and caused cancer have sued J&J. Plaintiffs include women with ovarian cancer and others battling mesothelioma.
  • There is no safe level of exposure to asbestos acknowledged by the WHO. Even just a small amount of exposure could trigger cancer years down the line.
  • Related Content: US House Panel Asks JNJ For Documents Over Talc Liabilities Bankruptcy Plan
  • In July, J&J said in a statement to Reuters that the company had not yet decided whether it will continue to split the company up into two.
  • Price Action: JNJ stock is down 0.16% at $173.02 during the market session on the last check Friday.

