US House Panel Asks JNJ For Documents Over Talc Liabilities Bankruptcy Plan

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
US House Panel Asks JNJ For Documents Over Talc Liabilities Bankruptcy Plan
  • A House Oversight subcommittee sent a letter to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky asking for documents and information on any company plans to place a subsidiary into bankruptcy over talc liabilities, Reuters reported.
  • Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform's subcommittee on economic and consumer policy, wrote that the panel is trying to learn how J&J's plans may affect people who have said the company's baby powder harmed them.
  • Krishnamoorthi also asked J&J to turn over documents showing how much funding it would provide to the new entity. The level of funding could determine payouts for victims.
  • Earlier this month, JNJ reportedly explored a plan to offload liabilities it faces from baby powder litigation into a new company, which would then file for bankruptcy.
  • Separately, plaintiff attorneys filed a fresh legal challenge intended to prevent J&J from pursuing bankruptcy for its baby powder liabilities.
  • According to court documents filed on Wednesday, they asked a Delaware judge overseeing a separate bankruptcy involving J&J's talc supplier, Imerys, to prohibit the maneuver, arguing it would evade obligations J&J has to Imerys.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.10% at $172 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

