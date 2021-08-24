 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorrento In-Licenses COVID-19 Targeted MPro Inhibitors
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Sorrento In-Licenses COVID-19 Targeted MPro Inhibitors
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has entered into an option agreement with The Texas A&M University System for exclusive rights to highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2. 
  • This latest agreement bolsters Sorrento's portfolio of preclinical and clinical therapeutic candidates targeting COVID-19.
  • Under the agreement terms, Sorrento has an exclusive option to license patents covering the MPro inhibitor drug candidates exclusively.
  • The MPro inhibitors have demonstrated strong cellular antiviral potency against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies. 
  • Several MPro inhibitors were identified that exhibited antiviral effects against diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants. 
  • Sorrento may exercise its right to enter into a worldwide exclusive license agreement at any time during the option period.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 0.32% at $8.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRNE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
Dyadic Stock Jumps On Development Pact With Sorrento For Diagnostics & Therapies For Coronaviruses
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, General Motors Or Sorrento Therapeutics?
Cramer Advises Viewers On Palantir, SoFi And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com