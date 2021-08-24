Sorrento In-Licenses COVID-19 Targeted MPro Inhibitors
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has entered into an option agreement with The Texas A&M University System for exclusive rights to highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2.
- This latest agreement bolsters Sorrento's portfolio of preclinical and clinical therapeutic candidates targeting COVID-19.
- Under the agreement terms, Sorrento has an exclusive option to license patents covering the MPro inhibitor drug candidates exclusively.
- The MPro inhibitors have demonstrated strong cellular antiviral potency against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies.
- Several MPro inhibitors were identified that exhibited antiviral effects against diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- Sorrento may exercise its right to enter into a worldwide exclusive license agreement at any time during the option period.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 0.32% at $8.96 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
