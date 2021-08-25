Moderna Concludes US Filing For COVID-19 Shot
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has completed the rolling submission process for its marketing application to the FDA, seeking full licensure of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The application is for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. Moderna has requested Priority Review designation.
- In the final analysis of Phase 3 COVE study data, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with the effectiveness remaining durable through six months.
- In June, Moderna also filed for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for adolescents ages 12 and above with the FDA.
