iBio Expands Immuno-Oncology Pipeline With RubrYc Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 11:16am   Comments
  • iBio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) has signed an exclusive license agreement with RubrYc Therapeutics Inc for RTX-003, an immunotherapy candidate targeting regulatory T cells (Tregs). 
  • Related: IBio Adds Three Cancer Antibody Programs.
  • iBio plans to use its development and manufacturing capabilities to advance anti-CD25 antibody RTX-003 as IBIO-101 in the Phase 1 trial.
  • Initiation of IND-enabling studies is expected by mid-2022.
  • The partnership also includes an option agreement for iBio to license additional antibodies built using RubrYc's artificial intelligence-based antibody discovery platform.
  • As part of the agreements, iBio paid $5 million upfront, with an additional $2.5 million commitment for December 2021. iBio will also acquire an equity stake in RubrYc.
  • RubrYc is eligible to receive certain pre-specified payments upon achievement of development milestones for IBIO-101, as well as royalties on net sales of that molecule and other licensed antibodies.
  • Price Action: IBIO shares are up 1.98% at $1.28 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

