IBio Stock Ticks Higher After Adding Three Cancer Antibody Programs

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:10am   Comments
Share:
  • IBio Inc (NYSE: IBIOhas added three anti-cancer targets to its pipeline of therapeutic candidates. 
  • The Company seeks to change the drug development paradigm with the FastPharming Protein Expression System by reducing the time and cost to move from the initial concept to the clinic.
  • Accordingly, it has entered into a research services agreement with FairJourney Biologics SA to access novel display technologies and proprietary antibody libraries.
  • "We believe combining our 'speed-to-clinic' advantages and Glycaneering Technologies with the antibody optimization technologies provided by FairJourney may enable us to quickly develop differentiated cancer therapeutic antibodies with improved antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity, or ADCC," said Martin B. Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., iBio's Chief Scientific Officer.
  • Price Action: IBIO shares are up 5.8% at $1.47 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap

