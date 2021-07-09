IBio Stock Ticks Higher After Adding Three Cancer Antibody Programs
- IBio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) has added three anti-cancer targets to its pipeline of therapeutic candidates.
- The Company seeks to change the drug development paradigm with the FastPharming Protein Expression System by reducing the time and cost to move from the initial concept to the clinic.
- Accordingly, it has entered into a research services agreement with FairJourney Biologics SA to access novel display technologies and proprietary antibody libraries.
- "We believe combining our 'speed-to-clinic' advantages and Glycaneering Technologies with the antibody optimization technologies provided by FairJourney may enable us to quickly develop differentiated cancer therapeutic antibodies with improved antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity, or ADCC," said Martin B. Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., iBio's Chief Scientific Officer.
- Price Action: IBIO shares are up 5.8% at $1.47 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General