 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cara FDA Decision, Ascendis Earnings, Aileron Data Presentation And More
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cara FDA Decision, Ascendis Earnings, Aileron Data Presentation And More

Biotech stocks swayed back and forth before ending the week lower. With earnings news dying down and an empty initial public offerings calendar, it was broader market cues, clinical readouts and regulatory actions that moved stocks during the week.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: VRPX) was among the biggest gainers of the week following a positive regulatory communication regarding its MMS019.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) extended its losses that were set in motion by an unexpected FDA rejection of its investigational bladder cancer drug Vicineum.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and partner Boehringer Ingelheim received Food and Drug Administration approval for Jardiance as a treatment option for a specific type of heart failure. The regulator also granted accelerated approval for GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE: GSK) Jemperli for patients with previously treated, mismatch repair-deficient solid cancers. This is the second approval granted to the anti-PD-1 antibody treatment.

Among other key developments of the week was Lilly reorganizing its business with the objective of giving increased focus to its neuroscience business. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) announced the transitioning of CEO Alex Gorsky to the role of executive chairman and the elevation of insider Joaquin Duato as CEO.

Here are the key catalytic events scheduled for the unfolding week.

Related Link: Novavax Appoints New CFO Amid Inordinate Delay In COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization

Conferences

International Society for Experimental Hematology, ISEH, 2021 Virtual Scientific Meeting: Aug. 25-28

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to rule on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AXSM) dextromethorphan-bupropion (AXS-05) as a treatment option for major depressive disorder. The PDUFA date is set for Sunday, Aug. 22. The prospect of approval coming through by the deadline is bleak, as the company indicated in its Aug. 9 earnings release that the FDA has identified deficiencies in the application.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) and Vifor Pharma await an FDA nod for the new drug application for their Korsuva injection to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients. The decision is due by Monday, Aug. 22.

Clinical Readouts

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) will present at the ISEH meeting. final data from the completed Phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small-cell lung cancer and initial findings from ongoing healthy volunteer Study of ALRN-6924.

Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) (Wednesday, after the close)

IPOs

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)
  • Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB)
  • Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL)
  • MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT)
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA)
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)
  • RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)
  • Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX)
  • IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB)
  • Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA)
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC)

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For August PDUFA Dates

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Medtronic, 23andMe And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Previews Small Cap FDA Top Stories Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com