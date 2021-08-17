 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Flying Higher?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Flying Higher?
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPXhas received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019.
  • The drug candidate is a high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. 
  • Virpax plans to pursue prophylactic treatment against SARS and influenza for daily use as an OTC product. 
  • The Company has engaged Syneos Health to assist with the optimal clinical trial design.
  • Price Action: VRPX shares are trading 132.1% higher at $9.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRPX)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com