Why Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Flying Higher?
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the FDA regarding MMS019.
- The drug candidate is a high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product.
- Virpax plans to pursue prophylactic treatment against SARS and influenza for daily use as an OTC product.
- The Company has engaged Syneos Health to assist with the optimal clinical trial design.
- Price Action: VRPX shares are trading 132.1% higher at $9.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
