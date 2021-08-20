J&J's Alex Gorsky To Step Down As CEO, Hands Baton To Joaquin Duato
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky will step away from his role in January 2022 in favor of Joaquin Duato, the vice-chairman of the executive committee.
- He served as CEO for nine years and will become J&J's executive chairman effective January 3.
- Gorsky joined up with Janssen back in 1988 as a sales representative before climbing his way up the ladder at J&J before eventually being named CEO in 2012.
- In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gorsky said he was making the move due to "health issues."
- During his run atop J&J, Gorsky oversaw the Company's vigorous legal defense against talc class action suits and the fallout from the nation's opioid epidemic.
- Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.78% at $178.57 on Thursday.
