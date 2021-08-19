BriaCell, ImaginAb Join Forces To Assess Imaging Tech In Breast Cancer Trial
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has announced a multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with ImaginAb Inc for developing next-generation immuno-oncology imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapies.
- Under the agreement terms, ImaginAb will supply clinical doses of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology (89Zr-Df-Crefmirlimab) to BriaCell for use in BriaCell's ongoing Phase 1/2a study with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) in metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer patients.
- Specifically, ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments to support the implementation of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology. No other terms are disclosed.
- The CD8 ImmunoPET technology allows whole-body visualization of increased CD8 T cells, especially those infiltrating and attacking tumors.
- Price Action: BCTX shares are down 2.02% at $5.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General