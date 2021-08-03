 Skip to main content

Lixte Biotechnology Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Preclinical LB-100 Data In Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Lixte Biotechnology Shares Are Trading Higher On Encouraging Preclinical LB-100 Data In Lung Cancer
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) has announced that its lead compound, LB-100, a protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, was reported to enhance the effectiveness of elements of standard therapy in models of small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
  • Dr. Ravi Salgia is the paper's corresponding author. He is also the principal investigator for a recently opened Phase 1b trial for patients with previously untreated advanced small cell lung cancer, in which LB-100 is added to a standard regimen of carboplatin, etoposide, and atezolizumab.
  • The researchers found multiple metabolic changes associated with cell death in these cancer cells when exposed to LB-100 alone and combined with the drugs in this standard clinical regimen.
  • LB-100 increased the effectiveness of a number of anti-cancer drugs against several different types of human cancers without increasing toxicity in animal models. 
  • Price Action: LIXT shares are up 25.8% at $3.52 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

