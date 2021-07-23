Alzamend Neuro Stock Shoots Higher As Alzheimer's Candidate Shows Encouraging Safety Profile In Animal Models
- Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has announced positive toxicology results for AL002 in a toxicology study using a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Charles River Laboratories conducted the study.
- AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.
- A five-dose GLP study with AL002-sensitized cells was completed to investigate the tolerability of AL002.
- Single injections were administered on days 1, 30, 50, 70, and 90. The mice were evaluated for potential toxicity and reversibility of any findings at 75 and 90 days after dosing.
- Histopathology results demonstrate no indication of T-cell infiltration or meningoencephalitis, suggesting that AL002 therapy is safe and tolerable. There were no adverse findings over 90 days and 90 days after the last dose.
- There were no treatment-related mortalities or reports of adverse effects on clinical observations.
- Price Action: ALZN shares are up 73.2% at $9.94 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General