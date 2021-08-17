 Skip to main content

Incyte Out Licenses Lymphoma Drug To InnoCare In Greater China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Incyte Out Licenses Lymphoma Drug To InnoCare In Greater China
  • Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and InnoCare have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercial tafasitamab in Greater China.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, InnoCare will pay $35 million upfront.
  • Incyte is eligible to receive up to an additional $82.5 million milestone payments.
  • InnoCare will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize tafasitamab in hematology and oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • In 2010, MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR). 
  • In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally.
  • Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. 
  • Price Action: INCY shares closed 0.71% higher at $73.99 on Monday.

