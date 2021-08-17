 Skip to main content

Novartis Shares Two Year Beovu Data From Diabetic Macular Edema Studies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 6:17am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has reported data from two Phase 3 trials assessing Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg versus Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) 2 mg in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
  • Two-year (week 100) data of the KITE study showed consistent results as one year of greater reductions versus aflibercept in central subfield thickness (CSFT), a number of eyes with retinal fluid (a biomarker of the disease), and maintenance of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA).
  • Year two findings from KESTREL, another pivotal Phase 3 trial of Beovu in DME, are due to read out in Q4 of 2021.
  • Another Phase 3 trial, KINGFISHER, met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept in the change in BCVA from baseline at year one (week 52) when dosed every four weeks. 
  • Further details of KITE and KINGFISHER will be presented at upcoming medical meetings.
  • Related: Novartis Terminates Three Beovu Studies in Ocular Disorders Citing Patient Safety.
  • Price Action: NVS shares closed 0.67% higher at $94.46 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Diabetic Macular EdemaBiotech News Health Care General

