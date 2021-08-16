FDA Clears Use Of Eli Lilly's Insulin With Insulet's Infusion Pumps
- The FDA has approved the use of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE:LLY) Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc injection) 100 units/mL with Insulet Corporation's (NASDAQ:PODD) insulin management systems.
- Lyumjev, approved by the FDA in June 2020, is a formulation of insulin lispro to speed insulin absorption into the bloodstream.
- As rapid-acting insulin, Lyumjev helps control glucose levels after meals in adults with diabetes.
- The FDA has approved an expanded label for the rapid-acting insulin with Insulet's Omnipod & Omnipod DASH insulin pumps.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.54% at $268.29, while PODD shares are up 1.85% higher at $292.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.
