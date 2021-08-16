fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
369.45
-0.17%
DIA
+ 0.63
354.76
+ 0.18%
SPY
+ 0.44
445.48
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 0.39
148.16
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.90
165.49
+ 0.54%

FDA Clears Use Of Eli Lilly's Insulin With Insulet's Infusion Pumps

byVandana Singh
August 16, 2021 3:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FDA Clears Use Of Eli Lilly's Insulin With Insulet's Infusion Pumps
  • The FDA has approved the use of Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE:LLY) Lyumjev (insulin lispro-aabc injection) 100 units/mL with Insulet Corporation's (NASDAQ:PODD) insulin management systems.
  • Lyumjev, approved by the FDA in June 2020, is a formulation of insulin lispro to speed insulin absorption into the bloodstream. 
  • As rapid-acting insulin, Lyumjev helps control glucose levels after meals in adults with diabetes.
  • The FDA has approved an expanded label for the rapid-acting insulin with Insulet's Omnipod & Omnipod DASH insulin pumps.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 1.54% at $268.29, while PODD shares are up 1.85% higher at $292.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Biotech News Health Care FDA General

Related Articles

Innovent's Sintilimab/Chemo Regime Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Gastric Cancer

Lilly's Lebrikizumab Shows Clinical Benefit In Late-Stage Atopic Eczema Trials

Innovent - Eli Lilly's Sintilimab Combo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients

Lilly Stock Slips On Mixed Bag Q2 Earnings, Cuts FY21 Sales Outlook For COVID-19 Therapies