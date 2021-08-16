Innovent's Sintilimab/Chemo Regime Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Gastric Cancer
- Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBIY) has announced topline results from Phase 3 ORIENT-16 study evaluating sintilimab, meeting the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
- The trial assessed sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (oxaliplatin and capecitabine) compared to chemotherapy alone in the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
- In an interim analysis, the sintilimab - chemotherapy regime demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in OS compared to placebo plus chemotherapy in both the intention-to-treat (ITT) and PD-L1 positive groups.
- No additional safety signals were identified.
- The results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
- Based on the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation, Innovent plans to review these results and file a supplemental marketing application of sintilimab in China.
- Sintilimab, marketed as Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 inhibitor jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY).
