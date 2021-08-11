Dyadic Stock Jumps On Development Pact With Sorrento For Diagnostics & Therapies For Coronaviruses
- Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ: DYAI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) have announced a binding term sheet for a License Agreement to develop and commercialize vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including Dyadic's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100.
- DYAI-100 is produced using Dyadic's proprietary and patented C1-cell protein production platform.
- Dyadic is entitled to receive an up-front payment of $10 million in cash and Sorrento stock, up to $4 million in reimbursements for development costs incurred for the DYAI-100 vaccine, and up to $33 million in milestone payments. Sorrento will incur all future development costs related to this license.
- Sorrento will obtain exclusive rights in North and South America, Europe, major Asian countries (including Greater China and Japan), and certain other countries.
- The companies will outline the final terms of the license in a definitive agreement.
- Price Action: DYAI shares closed higher by 47.08% at $5.28, while SRNE stock closed up by 0.68% at $8.91 on Wednesday.
