 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dyadic Stock Jumps On Development Pact With Sorrento For Diagnostics & Therapies For Coronaviruses
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Dyadic Stock Jumps On Development Pact With Sorrento For Diagnostics & Therapies For Coronaviruses
  • Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ: DYAI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) have announced a binding term sheet for a License Agreement to develop and commercialize vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for coronaviruses, including Dyadic's lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100.
  • DYAI-100 is produced using Dyadic's proprietary and patented C1-cell protein production platform. 
  • Dyadic is entitled to receive an up-front payment of $10 million in cash and Sorrento stock, up to $4 million in reimbursements for development costs incurred for the DYAI-100 vaccine, and up to $33 million in milestone payments. Sorrento will incur all future development costs related to this license.
  • Sorrento will obtain exclusive rights in North and South America, Europe, major Asian countries (including Greater China and Japan), and certain other countries.
  • The companies will outline the final terms of the license in a definitive agreement.
  • Price Action: DYAI shares closed higher by 47.08% at $5.28, while SRNE stock closed up by 0.68% at $8.91 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DYAI + SRNE)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; HyreCar Shares Plunge
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In AMD, General Motors Or Sorrento Therapeutics?
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com